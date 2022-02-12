ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

US judge strikes down Biden climate damage cost estimate

WWL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to put greater emphasis on the potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions...

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Another Trump-appointed judge thwarts Biden, this time on climate

A few weeks ago, a federal judge in Texas issued an injunction, blocking the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements for federal workers. As a practical matter, the move didn’t amount to much — 95 percent of the federal workforce has already complied with the policy, which was first announced in September — but it was nevertheless a highly dubious move from a district court.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
marcellusdrilling.com

Fed Judge Overturns Biden Order to Use Global CO2 Cost Estimates

In his first two days in office, Joe Biden declared war on the oil and gas industry. One of the first things he did was to revive an interagency working group on the “social cost” of greenhouse gas emissions and directed the issuance of an “interim” cost (see What Biden’s First Two Days on the Job Mean for the O&G Industry). The social cost of carbon dioxide emissions is a metric that regulators use to assess the monetary impact of emissions increases. On his very first day in office, Biden restored the so-called climate cost estimate to about $51 per ton of carbon dioxide emissions after the Trump administration had reduced the figure to about $7 or less per ton. Last Friday a federal judge overturned Biden’s global climate cost estimate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

State attorneys general are reining in a lawless Biden administration

Since its adoption, the Constitution has expected states to provide a check on the federal government. Those checks are often delivered by the states’ chief law enforcement officials. State attorneys general such as ourselves are sworn to uphold the law and to act as the tip of the spear...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Landry
Boston Globe

Biden’s bill would be a cornerstone for US climate policy

Two years of anxiously checking the latest COVID-19 rates, bracing for new close-contact notifications from our schools, and even monitoring the viral load in our sewers has been more than enough for most of us. We don’t want to hear the term “public health” again, but the terrifying truth is that the worst is yet to come. The public health threat that must be confronted next with the same urgency is climate change. And there is no vaccine around the corner.
BOSTON, MA
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden doubles down on gun control demands in new statement

President Joe Biden kicked off the week by using the fourth anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to double down on his calls for harsher gun control. In a statement on Monday remembering the 14 students and three educators killed in...
PARKLAND, FL
Washington Times

Federal judge puts brakes on Biden’s climate-change order

A federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s effort to adopt a social cost on carbon and other greenhouse gases, handing a win to 10 Republican attorneys general who accused the president of overstepping his authority. U.S. District Court Judge James D. Cain Jr. granted a preliminary injunction...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Ap#Republican
mtpr.org

Judge strikes down sections of new law regulating political activity

A Lewis and Clark County judge has ruled part of a new law that regulates political campaign financing is unconstitutional due to the way lawmakers passed the legislation. During the 2021 legislative session, the bill was amended at the last minute to restrict political activity on college campuses and judges’ ability to rule on cases involving political donors.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
FloridaDaily

Federal Judge Strikes Down Oil, Gas Leasing in the Gulf of Mexico

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras struck down the federal decision to lease 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for energy exploration and drilling. Contreras pointed to a climate analysis from the U.S. Interior Department, compiled during former President Donald Trump‘s presidency, as flawed as he invalidated the lease carried out by President Joe Biden in November.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Montage: President Biden snaps at reporters

President Biden's habit for jawing with reporters continued last week as he called NBC's Lester Holt a "wise guy" for pointing out his past claims that inflation would be "temporary." While Biden's exchange with Holt, in a prerecorded interview that aired in full Sunday, was more genial, he's repeatedly demonstrated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC 15 News

Judge strikes down law restricting political activity on Montana college campuses

HELENA — A state judge Thursday struck down portions of a Republican-passed law that restricted voter-registration drives and other political activity on portions of Montana state college campuses, saying last-minute changes to the bill at the 2021 Legislature violated a constitutional ban on inserting material that doesn't fit under the bill title.
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy