Cain scores 29 to lead Oakland past Robert Morris 71-68

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Jamal Cain scored 29 points as Oakland edged past Robert Morris 71-68 on Friday night.

Trey Townsend had 18 points for Oakland (17-8, 10-4 Horizon League). Micah Parrish added 15 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Moore had 9 points and 10 assists.

Brandon Stone had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (6-19, 4-12). Kahliel Spear added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Matt Mayers had 11 points.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Colonials this season. Oakland defeated Robert Morris 79-61 on Dec. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

