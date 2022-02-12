Nash charts 1 workplace death in 2021

A contractor’s August death was Nash County’s only workplace fatality in 2021, according to a state report released late last month.

The Primoris T&D employee died from electrical shock on Aug. 19, according to the N.C. Department of Labor.

The work site where the fatal shock occurred wasn’t listed. Headquartered in Texas with a regional office in Raleigh, Primoris T&D provides engineering, construction and electric power maintenance services.

Throughout the state, 74 workers died due to job-related illness or injury last year, down from 91 in 2020.

“The overall reduction in occupational fatalities from 2020 to 2021, during a time that the overall workforce increased in our state, is very encouraging,” said Kevin Beauregard, director of the N.C. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division. “In particular, North Carolina experienced significant reductions in fatalities among employees in the construction and manufacturing industries, while employment in those industries increased. Unfortunately, COVID-19 work-related fatalities accounted for 33.8% of all work-related fatalities in North Carolina last year.”

Edgecombe County saw two workplace fatalities. A woman at East Carolina Health-Heritage died of COVID-19 on Sept. 7, and a male employee died in the Dec. 18 fire at the QVC Distribution Center.

Three workers died in Wilson County. A male employee of Robert L. Dawson Farms died from COVID-19 complications on Aug. 30. On Sept. 17, a male employee of Ward’s Steak & Cheese died from shock. On Dec. 16, a male employee of Strategic Materials died after being struck by a front loader.

“Workplace fatalities keep me up at night,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said in a statement released with the agency’s report. “Every time there is a workplace fatality, I am notified of it, and no matter what the cause, it weighs heavy on my mind.”

Dobson said his staff leads the charge to provide education, training and compliance resources for high-hazard industries. N.C. Department of Labor officials also work to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace by enforcing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 Healthcare Emergency Temporary Standard, which was implemented in mid-2021.

“Over 68% of the COVID-19 work-related fatalities investigated were associated with employees within the service industry, and the majority were employed in health care,” Beauregard said. “These standards were adopted with the specific purpose of reducing COVID-19 work-related illnesses and fatalities among health care workers.”

According to the state numbers, the service industry experienced the most work-related fatalities with 24 — two more than in 2020 — with the bulk tied to COVID-19.

Despite having 12 fewer deaths than 2020, construction represented the second most-dangerous industry with 15 deaths.

Manufacturing rounded out the top three in the state with 10 deaths, down from 15 in 2020.