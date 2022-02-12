ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Garden and Landscape Expo kicks off Friday at Alliant Energy Center

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TItUQ_0eCMUhOA00

MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a bit of spring this weekend? PBS Wisconsin’s annual Garden and Landscape Expo kicked off Friday at the Alliant Energy Center.

This year’s event features the newest innovations in gardening and landscaping, with information and advice spread among lush green plants, colorful flowers, vibrant designs of spring and delicious bounties from home gardens and Wisconsin farms.

The event features hundreds of vendors as well as more than 100 educational seminars.

“It looks like we have a great turnout. People are coming back to support the event,” Ben Futa, the host of “Let’s Grow Stuff” on PBS Wisconsin, said. “Of course, we have so many new gardeners who came to it during COVID, so we’re excited to welcome all these new gardeners to the event and show them what it’s all about.”

To learn more, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Alliant Energy Center renovations to help agribusiness shows

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County will renovate the Alliant Energy Center to better host agribusiness shows. The county received $3.2 million dollars from Wisconsin’s Tourism Capital Grant Program earlier this month, which will fund the improvements. RELATED: Gov. Evers announces more than $20 million in tourism grants County Executive Joe Parisi said Monday that the plant at the center will...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbs Wisconsin#The Alliant Energy Center#Covid#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Get a free love letter for your Valentine from a local poet this weekend at Hilldale Mall

MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a truly one-of-a-kind valentine? Hilldale Mall is partnering with Madison’s Art + Literature Laboratory to show the city some love this weekend. From Friday through Monday, people can visit one of four participating shops and have a poet write a personalized poem for anyone they love. “It makes a really unique gift to folks to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy