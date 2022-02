Jon Rahm drained a birdie on the 5th hole and then proceeded to sign the dress of a bride worn by a man in the gallery on day three at the WM Phoenix Open. Rahm poured home a birdie from 20 feet at the 5th hole to move to 1-under par for the round and as he trudged off the green he channeled his inner Happy Gilmore to sign the fancy dress costume worn by a man behind the ropes.

