Berkeley Talks: How archaeology is used in comics

Sydney Roker: Thank you so much for doing this interview. Can you start off by talking a little bit about yourself and how you got started teaching?. Lauren Alvarez: I’m originally from Chicago and moved out to Murrieta. Not sure if you know where that is, but near Temecula wine country area an hour and a half from here. And I wanted nothing to do with that place because it’s very suburban and especially after moving from Chicago; so when I graduated high school I ended up going to UC Santa Cruz. I always knew I wanted to major in science and I ended up majoring in molecular cell and developmental biology. My original plan was to probably do something in the medical field, but because I am first generation here in the States, I didn’t come from any money and worked the entire time, so I was like maybe I should take a break after graduation and kind of reassess life. A former principal, the mom of a good friend of mine, said that I would make a really good science teacher just knowing who I was and so I was like well how hard can it be and let me check it out. The next thing I know I’m going back to school at Cal State Monterey Bay and finishing my teaching credentials so I could teach in chemistry and biology and stayed there, taught high school there for four years in Castroville and then I moved here and started teaching here at Samohi.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO