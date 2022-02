As we near the end of the legislative session, we have to be clear about what cannot wait and what needs the Legislature’s help. For New Mexico communities, especially the Albuquerque Metro, crime is far and away the most urgent challenge that we face. We know this because it’s on the news every hour, discussed in homes every night, and in the minds of victims of violence forever.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 8 HOURS AGO