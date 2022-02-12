St. Louis businesses gear up for Valentine’s Day weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Flowers and a field goal — they go together well this weekend for local businesses like Kenrick’s Meats & Catering.

The popular shop in south St. Louis County has been preparing a lot of appetizers for Sunday’s big game, and their signature Valentine’s Dinner is a big seller.

“This is our Sweetheart Special,” said Steven Weinmann, with Kenrick’s Meats & Catering. “It involves two steaks and two homemade twice-baked potatoes, fresh green beans, caesar salad, and French bread.”

The special also includes four chocolates from Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate.

“Our whole team is dedicated to the strawberry efforts,” said Dan Abel Jr., the chief chocolate officer at Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate. “People used to making chocolate bars or packing gift boxes or working in the warehouse or decorating truffle. Everybody is working strawberries. We have one line for milk, dark and white chocolate. So, everything is converted to milk chocolate so we can do all milk chocolate strawberries. It’s that big of a demand.”

Saturday is expected to be a big day at their Pattison Avenue location, as well as fresh chocolate-covered strawberry deliveries to area Dierbergs locations.

“Anywhere you go in St. Louis I think there might be a couple of us as anti-Rams fans,” said Weinmann. “So, it’s best to give a little shout-out this weekend. So, I would really promote you go to your local favorite place to get something from St. Louis.”

