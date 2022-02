US Inflation has skyrocketed in January to 7.5%, recording the largest annual increase in 40 years. This jump in prices is the fastest pace of inflation since 1982. Part of the Fed’s job is to prevent inflation from getting out of control — and bring it back every time it rises to the bank’s 2% target. To curb current inflation, the Fed plans to increase interest rates several times this year – possibly as many as five times.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO