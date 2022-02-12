Sacramento City Unified School District distributes COVID tests to students ahead of three-day weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — As over 40,000 students in the area are set to begin a three-day weekend, Sacramento City Unified School District leaders want to make sure kids return back to campus free of COVID-19.

About 3,000 COVID-19 at-home antigen tests were distributed to students Friday at H.W. Harkness Elementary School in South Sacramento.

“When we have a process in place like this, it helps us be safe and helps us stay open,” said Sarah Scheeline, the school’s principal.

The elementary school is one of several within SCUSD that distributed at-home tests to students ahead of the three-day weekend, which commemorates the birthday of former President Abraham Lincoln.

“Going into a three-day weekend, especially, people are together more often,” Scheeline said. “The Super Bowl would also contribute to those large gatherings — oftentimes unmasked — and it’s just so great that we are able to send these kits to students so they can test on Monday and will not return on Tuesday if these tests are positive.”

This isn’t the first time the district has distributed at-home COVID tests. During the height of the omicron surge, the district gave students tests to take home for winter break and found over 500 cases before they returned to school. District leaders said that prevented the variant from further spreading.

This time around, the district said they only have enough tests for students in kindergarten through eighth grade due to supply chain issues.

For students who do receive at-home kits, the district produced a video that instructs them to take the test on Monday and upload results to the Primary Health website.

Friday marks the first of two times this month the district plans to distribute tests to students. District officials want to hand them out again next Friday in advance of another three-day weekend.

Scheeline said she is confident the district’s testing plan will keep students, parents and staff safe.

“It just helps decrease spread here on campus and exposure for our students and families,” she told FOX40.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.