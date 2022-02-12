Photo exhibit centers around New Mexico’s hot springs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the New Mexico History Museum focuses on the state’s hot springs. “Curative Powers, New Mexico’s Hot Springs” is a photographic exhibit.
Story continues below
- News: Officer stable after being shot near Sedillo Hill, suspects at large
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico February 11 – February 17
- COVID : Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 10 de Febrero 2022
- Crime: Man who beat, raped, held girlfriend captive sentenced to 24 years
It explores well-known resorts and lesser-known hot springs. The photographs range from the late 19th century through the 1980s, documenting the evolution of the springs. They will also show how people dressed for the spa over the years. The exhibition opens Friday, Mar. 18.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 3