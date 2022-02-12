ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Photo exhibit centers around New Mexico’s hot springs

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A new exhibit at the New Mexico History Museum focuses on the state’s hot springs. “Curative Powers, New Mexico’s Hot Springs” is a photographic exhibit.

It explores well-known resorts and lesser-known hot springs. The photographs range from the late 19th century through the 1980s, documenting the evolution of the springs. They will also show how people dressed for the spa over the years. The exhibition opens Friday, Mar. 18.

