Glenrock is 11-7 in girls basketball this season but needed overtime to take care of Lusk at home on Friday 46-39. The Herders have 3 returning all-conference players in Ann-Marie Young, Adelaide Williams, and Skylar Hartford. So this group has been formidable and will need to be when the regional tournaments roll around. Glenrock has not been to the state tournament since 2009 but the potential is there to punch their ticket to Casper in March.

GLENROCK, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO