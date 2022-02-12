ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man allegedly fired shots into bar, striking another man in the eye

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting into a Wicker Park bar, injuring one person. On Feb. 6, police say 21-year-old Daveon Montgomery fired...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 24

George Malone
3d ago

ridiculous the black gun violence all over the world. what is wrong with the black race that I'm ashamed of truly. sadly a black man.

Reply(9)
28
Nick Stone
2d ago

Hope the guy gets put away for at least 20 years. He’s likely dine this before. Sociopath. He needs to be scalded with hot water over one of his eyes too

Reply
8
me
2d ago

Where’s all the outrage from blm on black on black crime? All that’s right they don’t care there to busy buying large mansions

Reply
10
 

