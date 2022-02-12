ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Indian River Road to be impacted by emergency water main repair Saturday night

By Logan Paige
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- A section of Indian River Road will be closed for an emergency water main repair 8 p.m. Saturday night, Feb. 12.

To complete the repair safely, the two inside lanes of eastbound Indian River Road will be closed between Clinton Street and Sunnyside Drive. Access will be open for residents within the area at all times.

Repair work should be completed on the same night around midnight, depending on weather status.

