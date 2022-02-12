ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google's cookie replacement plan just passed a major hurdle

By Anthony Spadafora
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Google's plan to replace third-party cookies with its new Privacy Sandbox standards is one step closer to becoming a reality after receiving approval from the UK's competition regulator. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that it has formally accepted the search giant's commitments regarding how it will...

