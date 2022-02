A man from New Vineyard, Maine has been arrested on multiple charges in Fort Lee, New Jersey with a "ghost" gun and more than 25 pounds of pot. Carleton E. Dixon, 40, was in his black Chevrolet Silverado in Fort Lee, New Jersey when police conducted a search of the vehicle. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella says the items seized in that search included over twenty-five pounds of marijuana, $50,705 in cash, and a handgun which was later found to be a 'ghost gun.' That term refers to homemade firearms that lack any commercial serial numbers. Dixon was arrested and transported to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office in Paramus, New Jersey.

FORT LEE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO