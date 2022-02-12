ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – New Zealand’s foreign ministry urged on Saturday all New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave immediately in response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine. “Aotearoa...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#New Zealanders#Australia#Reuters#State
whtc.com

German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine

KAUNAS AIRPORT, Lithuania (Reuters) -A German military aircraft carrying troop reinforcements landed at Lithuania’s Kaunas airport on Monday, a Reuters eyewitness said, the first of several planned deployments amid fears in the region over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The A400M airplane carried around 70 troops of what...
MILITARY
whtc.com

Ukraine sees no point in closing its airspace, presidential adviser says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine sees no point in closing its airspace amid the escalation with Russia, an adviser to Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said on Sunday. “The most important point is that Ukraine itself sees no point in closing the sky. This is nonsense. And, in my opinion, it somewhat resembles a kind of partial blockade,” Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
whtc.com

European shares sink over fears Russia may invade Ukraine

(Reuters) – European shares hit their lowest level in 20 days, with travel, banking and auto stocks leading the slump on Monday, as investors fretted over geopolitical risks following warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time. The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index fell 2% by 0808 GMT –...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Eastern Europe braces for refugees as Russia-Ukraine conflict simmers

WARSAW/BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Countries in Eastern Europe are making preparations for potentially hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine if the crisis with Russia escalates, with some Polish towns already listing places available and Romania considering refugee camps. Memories of the Iron Curtain and Soviet influence are still very...
IMMIGRATION
whtc.com

No Russia at this year’s Munich Security Conference – event chair

BERLIN (Reuters) – The Russian government has decided to not send a representative to this year’s Munich Security Conference, said Wolfgang Ischinger, who chairs the event that will start Feb 18. The conference, known as “Davos for defence”, brings together the world’s defence and security elite in Germany....
POLITICS
whtc.com

U.S. defense secretary to visit Belgium, Lithuania, Poland – Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will depart for a trip tomorrow to visit Belgium, Lithuania and Poland, the Pentagon said on Monday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he would meet leaders in each of the countries along with U.S. troops in Poland. In Brussels, Austin will...
U.S. POLITICS
whtc.com

Russia says it pulls some troops from Crimea after drills

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Southern military district said on Tuesday that its forces have started withdrawing from Crimea and returning to their bases after completing drills on the peninsula which Russia seized from Ukraine, Interfax reported. Russian financial markets rose strongly on Tuesday on a report that Russia...
POLITICS
whtc.com

EU should consider sanctions on Bosnian Serbs if crisis worsens, document says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union should consider sanctions on Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic (RS) and also withhold financial support if the Balkan country’s crisis continues to worsen, according to an internal EU document seen by Reuters. Bosnia has been going through its worst political crisis since...
POLITICS
whtc.com

Germany sees no reason for military presence in Mali if elections delayed

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany sees no reason to keep its troops in Mali if the country delays presidential and legislative elections by four to five years, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement on Tuesday. “If elections are postponed by four or five years there will be no...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy