It's no secret that Joel Embiid is playing some of the best basketball of his life right now. But on Saturday, he ascended to a much more historic plane. Embiid finished with 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to go with three steals as he led the 76ers to a 103-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to StatMuse, it was the first 40-point triple double by a 76er since Wilt Chamberlain.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO