As BYU visits last-place Pepperdine, can Cougars start a winning streak?

Cuesta Women's Swimming opened the 2022 campaign at the Larry Baratte Preview Meet at the Ventura Aquatic Center. The meet is named after Ventura's former Championship Coach Larry Baratte, who succumbed to cancer in 2020. The Cuesta women were led by Returning Freshman Meghan Abbott (pict). Abbott earned the Cougars' only event title when she completed the 500-Freestyle in 5:41.15. She also took 3rd place in both the 100-Freestyle (:56.35) and 50-Freestyle (:26.11). The Cougars only sent four women to the event, but the entire quartet contributed to the teams scoring. Freshman Jensen Perry, who has two brothers on the men's team, was second on the team in scoring, behind Abbott's 51 points, with eight points. She finished 4th, right behind Abbott, in the 50-Freestlye (26:69) and took 5th place in the 100-Freestyle (:58.45). Abbott's water polo teammates Chloe Porter and Anna Kreowski completed the Cougars' scoring. Porter took 4th place in the 100-Backstroke (1:11.70), while Kreowski scored with an 8th place finish in the 100-Freestyle (1:00.21).

VENTURA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO