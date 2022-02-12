ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

As BYU visits last-place Pepperdine, can Cougars start a winning streak?

By Jeff Call
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BYU (18-8, 6-5) at Pepperdine (7-19, 1-10) With the victory, BYU (18-8, 6-5) jumped up one spot in the West Coast Conference standings, from sixth place to fifth. “I think we can learn from this — and start a winning streak,” said guard Te’Jon Lucas, who scored 17 points and had...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Arizona Daily Wildcat

No. 6 Arizona WBB bounces back and beats rival ASU 62-58 at home

On Helena Pueyo's birthday, the Arizona women's basketball team beat rival ASU 62-58 at home in McKale Center on Sunday, Feb. 13. In the first quarter, Arizona looked more put together offensively and defensively than on Friday. ASU came out strong but was met by Arizona for a competitive quarter. Bendu Yeaney led the team with 5 points.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Pope
Person
Jon Lucas
247Sports

Shooting woes again as Cougars fall to Oregon 62-59

LENGTHY SCORING droughts plagued Washington State again on Monday and spoiled and otherwise scrappy effort at Oregon that wasn't sealed until the final seconds when WSU's Michael Flowers narrowly missed a would-be game-tying trey. The Ducks, now winners of 11 of their last 13, prevailed 62-59 in a physical game punctuated by curious officiating. The loss drops the Cougars to 14-10 overall and 7-6 in Pac-12 play with eight regular-season games left this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

Barcello outduels Mallette as BYU beats Pepperdine 91-85

MALIBU, Calif. — Alex Barcello had a career-high 33 points to out-duel Houston Mallette and lead BYU to a 91-85 win over Pepperdine. Mallette led the Waves with 31 points, also a season high. Barcello made 10 of 12 shots, including 9 of 10 on 3-pointers. Caleb Lohner had 14 points for BYU (19-8, 7-5 West Coast Conference). Spencer Johnson added 12 points. Jan Zidek had 20 points for the Waves (7-20, 1-11). Mike Mitchell Jr. added 13 points and seven assists. Darryl Polk Jr. had seven assists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
reviewjournal.com

1st-place Lady Rebels run winning streak to 10 games

It’s been six weeks since the UNLV women lost a game. The Lady Rebels defeated San Diego State 76-67 on Saturday at Cox Pavilion for their 10th consecutive victory, the first time they’ve had a double-digit winning streak since the 2003-04 season. UNLV’s last loss was Jan. 3,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Ncaa Tournament#West Coast Conference#College Football#Cougars#Loyola Marymount#Cbs Sports Network Radio#Lmu#Gonzaga
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs to host UNLV on Wednesday

Game 25: UNLV (14-11, 6-6 MW) at Fresno State (16-8, 6-5 MW) Feb. 16, 2022 • 7:30 p.m. PT • Fresno, Calif. • Save Mart Center. TV/ONLINE: CBS Sports Network (Chris Lewis & Sydney Johnson) RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler & Marc Q. Jones) SERIES HISTORY:...
FRESNO, CA
rockytopinsider.com

The Starting Five: Vols’ Winning Streak Meets Serious Tests

Cincinnati Bengals have an Uphill Climb to Get Back to the Super Bowl. After each week of the season that Tennessee plays at least two games, “The Starting Five” on Monday will analyze the previous week of play from the Big Orange while highlighting questions Tennessee is facing in the coming weeks in five subheadings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uvureview.com

Wolverines take down WAC frontrunner NMSU 72-68

Coming off a dismal performance on Thursday, the Utah Valley men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way with a 72-68 victory over the first-place New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the UCCU Center. Fardaws Aimaq recorded his Division I-leading 21st double-double of the season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kslsports.com

Gylten Picks Up 500th Assist As Utes Hang On To Win In Overtime

SALT LAKE CITY – Gianna Kneepkens scored the final seven points and got a block down the stretch as Utah won their sixth in seven games, besting Cal in overtime 80-75. Utah traveled to Berkley, CA where they faced the Cal Bears at Haas Pavilion on Sunday, February 13.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
cuestaathletics.com

Abbott Leads Cougars to 5th Place In Season Opener

Cuesta Women's Swimming opened the 2022 campaign at the Larry Baratte Preview Meet at the Ventura Aquatic Center. The meet is named after Ventura's former Championship Coach Larry Baratte, who succumbed to cancer in 2020. The Cuesta women were led by Returning Freshman Meghan Abbott (pict). Abbott earned the Cougars' only event title when she completed the 500-Freestyle in 5:41.15. She also took 3rd place in both the 100-Freestyle (:56.35) and 50-Freestyle (:26.11). The Cougars only sent four women to the event, but the entire quartet contributed to the teams scoring. Freshman Jensen Perry, who has two brothers on the men's team, was second on the team in scoring, behind Abbott's 51 points, with eight points. She finished 4th, right behind Abbott, in the 50-Freestlye (26:69) and took 5th place in the 100-Freestyle (:58.45). Abbott's water polo teammates Chloe Porter and Anna Kreowski completed the Cougars' scoring. Porter took 4th place in the 100-Backstroke (1:11.70), while Kreowski scored with an 8th place finish in the 100-Freestyle (1:00.21).
VENTURA, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii basketball snags big win over Cal State Fullerton

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team ended a three-game losing skid with a big 72-55 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night. The ‘Bows move to 12-8 on the year to move up to tied for second place in the Big West Conference.
HONOLULU, HI
dailyutahchronicle.com

Utah Women’s Basketball is Quietly Building an NCAA Resume

The University of Utah women’s basketball team is quietly taking care of business and building a resume worthy of NCAA tournament consideration. Head coach Lynne Roberts’ squad came into the week riding the high of a four-game conference win streak with three more games on the horizon. USC came into the Huntsman Center to make up for a previous postponement. Then the Utes traveled west to take on No. 2 Stanford and the Cal Bears.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TheHDRoom

BYU vs Pepperdine Basketball Live Streaming Online

The BYU Cougars (18-8, 6-5) needed overtime to snap a four-game losing streak against LMU in their most recent game. They remain on the road Saturday night to take on the Pepperdine Waves (7-19, 1-10) at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) channel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Fausett lifts S. Utah past Sacramento St. 83-57

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Maizen Fausett recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southern Utah to an 83-57 win over Sacramento State on Saturday. Tevian Jones had 19 points for Southern Utah (16-7, 10-3 Big Sky Conference). Aanen Moody added 14 points. Dee Barnes had 10 points. Bryce...
SACRAMENTO, CA
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Rout Huskies in Home Opener, 88-0

ELLENSBURG, Wash.—Seventh-ranked Central Washington men's rugby rolled to an 88-0 victory over Washington in the Wildcats' home opener, Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium. Jonah Auvaa and Lewis Bonjean each scored three trys for the Wildcats (4-0) as Central extended its season-opening wins streak to four matches. Central enjoyed a lopsided...
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy