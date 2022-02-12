ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute man arrested on several charges after traffic stop

 3 days ago

Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News

A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning.​

The passenger, Ronald G. Amerman Jr., 41, formerly of Marshall, Ill.,  was booked into the Vigo County Jail around 1 a.m. He is charged with: Resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in meth, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

A Terre Haute Police Department officer attempted to stop a gray Ford passenger car near S. Third Street and Margaret Avenue for failure to use a turn signal just after midnight. The driver of the car pulled into the Days Inn parking lot and came to a stop.

