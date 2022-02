When it comes to the restitution of looted objects, the narrative that tends to dominate coverage is that which is related to Benin Bronzes and their global journey back to their country of origin. However, all over the world, objects of all kinds are qualified for returns: on Friday, the Museum for Pre and Early History in Berlin returned 32 ancestral Hawaiian skulls to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. The return was intended to amend a colonial acquisition: over 100 years ago, a German naturalist working on behalf of the German New Guinea Company retrieved the iwi kūpuna skulls during one of his exploratory expeditions.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO