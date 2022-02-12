No. 5 Hudson Catholic over Union City - Boys basketball recap

Senior Saivon Pressley finished with 21 points, five assists and five steals to lead Colonia, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 65-42 win over Plainfield in Colonia. Junior Noah Taylor tallied 10 points and 13 rebounds while sophomore Jaeden Jones added 11 points and five assists for Colonia (18-3), which won its fifth straight game. Senior Justin Gordon had 10 points and six rebounds and senior Billy Anderson had nine rebounds and four blocks.

PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO