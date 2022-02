Mayor Ron Nirenberg should know that a negotiation without any consideration for concessions is not a discussion; it is an ultimatum. How many apartments and condos along this stretch of Broadway have been constructed in the last six years? And how many big corporations and small retail shops have moved into this busy corridor since the bond election? How many more thousands of jobs and how many more future residents will be relocating to Broadway in the next few years? It seems to me those folks will need a road, a big road.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO