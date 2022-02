The U.S. State Departments say it will continue seeking a diplomatic path between Ukraine and Russia as the possibility of an imminent Russian attack remains. This comes as diplomatic efforts entered a new round on Monday with Russia's top diplomat advising President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor meeting with the Ukrainian president. The United States said Monday it will close its embassy in Ukraine and move all remaining staffers there to a city near the Polish border as invasion fears intensify. It also repeated warnings to private American citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately. The State Department announcement follows a decision it took over the weekend to order the departure of all non-essential diplomats from Kyiv. The embassy will now suspend operations and the property will be looked after by local Ukrainian security guards. A small number of embassy staff from Kyiv will relocate to Lviv, where they will provide limited consular services to Americans and keep communications open with the Ukrainian government, the department said.

