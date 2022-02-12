ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Tracking COVID in Piedmont | Feb. 11

By Exedra Staff
piedmontexedra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Alameda County COVID-19 Cases and Deaths dashboard, Piedmont recorded only four...

piedmontexedra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Juneau Empire

COVID at a Glance for Monday, Feb. 14

Numbers come from reports from the City and Borough of Juneau Emergency Operations Center and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, as well as updates from the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub and City and Borough of Juneau COVID-19 Dashboard. The city and state provide updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. COVID at a glance appears on days following new data.
KABC

Is LA County Ignoring The Science?

(Los Angeles, CA) — Amid a significant drop in new and active COVID cases throughout California, lawmakers don’t appear to be in any hurry to ease Los Angeles’ mask mandate. Local health officials says transmission levels in Los Angeles County remain high, despite significant declines in the test-positivity rate, case numbers and hospitalizations. Authorities say the indoor mask requirement will remain in force until the county racks up two straight weeks at or below a “moderate” rate of 50 new cases per 100,000 people, which appears to be an arbitrary number, not based on science. The current rate is almost twice that number. LA County’s health department is run by Barbara Ferrer, who is not a medical doctor and bases many of her health policy decisions on what she believes is ‘equity’.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
Piedmont, CA
Health
County
Alameda County, CA
Local
California Health
City
Piedmont, CA
Alameda County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Piedmont, CA
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Nevada With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
NEVADA STATE
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Cases trending downward in Piedmont

The last week marked another period of primarily good news for the Piedmont Health District as omicron continues to release its hold on the commonwealth. According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), officials in Piedmont saw a large reduction in COVID-19 cases over the past week. As of Friday, Feb. 4, cases were trending downward in the majority of local counties with the exception of Lunenburg, which has been trending upward in cases for 61 days, and Buckingham, where cases are considered fluctuating.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
piedmontexedra.com

Most Bay Area counties — including Alameda — to lift indoor mask mandates

Nearly all of the greater Bay Area’s 11 counties will lift their indoor mask mandates next week, aligning them with the state’s plans to lift its mask requirements. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, and Solano counties and the city of Berkeley will all drop their requirements to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, on Feb. 16.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
informnny.com

Warren County COVID update for Feb. 9

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported 36 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, continuing a string of days with decreasing case counts. The county update came following the end of the announcement that the New York State mask mandate would end as of Thursday. Warren County’s cases...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Watauga Democrat

COVID-19 round up: Feb. 1 to Feb. 8

The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8. Watauga County has reached 10,510 total COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 8 — an increase of approximately 495 cases from Feb. 1. AppHealthCare changed its data and is now showing how many new positive cases were reported in the last five days instead of daily active cases. As of Feb. 8, 483 new cases were reported to AppHealthCare in the previous five days.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
talbotspy.org

COVID-19 Feb. 14 Report

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. • Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Wear a mask indoors in public spaces. •...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Sandusky Register

CDC steps up wastewater COVID-19 tracking

SANDUSKY — The CDC has launched a new effort to use wastewater treatment plant water samples to track COVID-19, and the agency using data from Erie County and other northern Ohio locations. In fact, the city of Sandusky was an early adopter of the technology, joining the first batch...
SANDUSKY, OH
KESQ News Channel 3

Statewide indoor mask mandate for vaccinated Californians to end on Feb. 15

California will end its indoor masking requirement for vaccinated people starting on Tuesday. Masks will still be required for schoolchildren, along with unvaccinated people. School rules could change later this month, as California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly revealed on Monday that it will be reassessed on Feb. 28. Check Out: The post Statewide indoor mask mandate for vaccinated Californians to end on Feb. 15 appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

10 COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif.-- Santa Cruz County reported 10 COVID-19 related deaths Monday. These deaths occurred from Jan. 16 to Feb. 10 during the omicron surge. Of those 10, five were male and 5 were female, and nine were vaccinated but only five had gotten their booster shot. One was in his early 100s, three The post 10 COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano and other Bay Area jurisdictions to lift mask rules for vaccinated groups

Sonoma County will lift indoor masking restrictions for vaccinated groups in public spaces next week after the statewide universal mask mandate aimed at curbing spread of COVID-19 expires. Officials announced Wednesday morning that the county is loosening masking rules on Feb. 16, in coordination with other Bay Area counties, including...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy