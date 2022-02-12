Clovis football announces Aaron Wilkins as newest head coach

The Clovis Cougars have a new leader at the helm of the program. Valley native Aaron Wilkins is the newest head coach of the Clovis program.

Wilkins was welcomed into the North gym at Clovis High to a standing ovation. He graduated from Yosemite high school and Fresno State University. Wilkins played football at Reedley College and was an All-American Safety. He has a lengthy coaching history as well in both the high school and collegiate levels.

The newest leader of the Cougars coached at Northern Illinois University, Liberty University, and Reedley College. He also coached at both Firebaugh and Yosemite high schools.

Wilkins mentioned in his welcome event that he worked with current Buffalo Bills quarterback and Firebaugh native Josh Allen in both high school and at Reedley College.

This is Aaron Wilkins’ first head coaching gig. “You want to go somewhere that has tradition and expectations. We’re going to carry that tradition on and develop these young men into champions” said Wilkins.

He also added that he’s privileged to coach in the TRAC because its the most competitive league in the Central section. “I’m looking forward to the challenge with great coaches, it’s going to be phenomenal” added Wilkins.

