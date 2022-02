It’s not enough to say that Pamela Adlon’s Better Things is one of the best comedies on TV during this current Golden Age of Television and the rise of prestige comedies. It’s truly one of the most beautiful shows on TV for how much unfettered humanity it explores, especially in regards to a relationship between mothers and daughters. Also, Adlon has a multi-sensory feast of preparing delicious food on the show, having a great soundtrack, and truly show off LA (or any other city the show visits) in such a luminous way (on top of having iconically hysterical moments) that we believe that this show will stand the test of time.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO