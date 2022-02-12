Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen stroll Costa Rican beach

He did retire as a Buccaneer, after all.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were spotted taking a romantic beach stroll in Costa Rica this week.

The photogenic couple didn’t seem to have the impending Super Bowl LVI on their minds as they gamboled hand in hand with one of their dogs at their heels.

Bündchen, 41, wore a simple black dress for the occasion, while Brady, 44, also opted for a restrained look in a t-shirt and shorts.

Whether or not the pair happened upon any sea turtles that happened to need rescuing —as Gisele did in December — was not a detail immediately available to Page Six.

The pair’s tropical sojourn seems to be indicative of Brady’s lack of desire to return to New England, where he spent 20 seasons with the Patriots. The quarterback and his supermodel wife recently splashed out on a $17 million plot of land on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, affectionately known as the “billionaire’s bunker.”

Recent photos show the plot under construction; sources told Page Six that the couple is building an “environmentally friendly” mansion, an aspect Bündchen is passionate about.

Having only announced his retirement at the top of February, there’s been feverish speculation in the sports world as to whether Brady’s departure from the NFL will stick.

This week, Julian Edelman, Brady’s teammate for 10 years in New England, spoke with Tom Curran on NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Talk” podcast, saying he was not surprised by Brady’s retirement, but would also not be surprised if the QB reversed course.

“I don’t know how he’s going to feel in six months when he’s sitting there,” Edelman said. A return, he added, “[would] make for a hell of a documentary that I’m sure he would make.”

Brady himself has given the “never say never” answer when asked about a return to football.

Earlier this week, on Brady’s SiriusXM show “Let’s Go!” co-host Jim Gray asked him about a possible return, to which he responded, “I’m just gonna take things as they come.”

“I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, [if it will] change, it most likely won’t,” he continued. “But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

The star has cited wanting to spend more time with his wife and kids as one of the reasons for his exit from the gridiron.