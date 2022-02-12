ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen stroll Costa Rican beach

By Page Six Team
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

He did retire as a Buccaneer, after all.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were spotted taking a romantic beach stroll in Costa Rica this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8YN5_0eCMNbul00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

The photogenic couple didn’t seem to have the impending Super Bowl LVI on their minds as they gamboled hand in hand with one of their dogs at their heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af0Rg_0eCMNbul00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Bündchen, 41, wore a simple black dress for the occasion, while Brady, 44, also opted for a restrained look in a t-shirt and shorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YrI8_0eCMNbul00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Whether or not the pair happened upon any sea turtles that happened to need rescuing —as Gisele did in December — was not a detail immediately available to Page Six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqA0z_0eCMNbul00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s dog implores them to pick up the pace.

The pair’s tropical sojourn seems to be indicative of Brady’s lack of desire to return to New England, where he spent 20 seasons with the Patriots. The quarterback and his supermodel wife recently splashed out on a $17 million plot of land on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, affectionately known as the “billionaire’s bunker.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7qTv_0eCMNbul00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Recent photos show the plot under construction; sources told Page Six that the couple is building an “environmentally friendly” mansion, an aspect Bündchen is passionate about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PEh1_0eCMNbul00
Bündchen stares adoringly at her husband.

Having only announced his retirement at the top of February, there’s been feverish speculation in the sports world as to whether Brady’s departure from the NFL will stick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fnadk_0eCMNbul00
The couple was accompanied by one of their dogs.

This week, Julian Edelman, Brady’s teammate for 10 years in New England, spoke with Tom Curran on NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Talk” podcast, saying he was not surprised by Brady’s retirement, but would also not be surprised if the QB reversed course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfFyS_0eCMNbul00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

“I don’t know how he’s going to feel in six months when he’s sitting there,” Edelman said. A return, he added, “[would] make for a hell of a documentary that I’m sure he would make.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30X5Hb_0eCMNbul00
Bündchen opted for a simple black dress for their outing.

Brady himself has given the “never say never” answer when asked about a return to football.

Earlier this week, on Brady’s SiriusXM show “Let’s Go!” co-host Jim Gray asked him about a possible return, to which he responded, “I’m just gonna take things as they come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfmiZ_0eCMNbul00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen on a couple’s beach stroll.

“I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, [if it will] change, it most likely won’t,” he continued. “But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXogn_0eCMNbul00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen stroll the shores of Costa Rica.

The star has cited wanting to spend more time with his wife and kids as one of the reasons for his exit from the gridiron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdCKY_0eCMNbul00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in Costa Rica.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Calls Gisele Bundchen A ‘Cutie Pie’ In Her New Makeup-Free Photo

Tom Brady recently announced his retirement from football after 22 seasons, and he’s already spending his free time flirting with his gorgeous wife Gisele on Instagram. Retirement is looking good already! Now that Tom Brady, 44, has left his beloved game of football, he has more time to do what the rest of the world is doing: gush over his wife on Instagram! The football star wrote “what a cutie pie!” in the comments of Gisele Bundchen‘s latest bare-faced photo on February 8.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl 56 Tonight

Tom Brady is used to setting his calendar for the Super Bowl this time of year. But unfortunately for the G.O.A.T., he forgot to cancel this year’s Super Bowl LVI event in his phone after the Rams eliminated his Bucs in the divisional round. “[Expletive]…” Brady tweeted.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Tom Brady’s hilarious Super Bowl tweet goes viral

It is officially Super Bowl Sunday and Tom Brady will not be participating. Earlier today, Brady got a ‘time-sensitive’ alert on his phone reminding him that Super Bowl LVI is today. Brady tweeted out that alert with a pretty funny caption. “Sh*t,” Brady tweeted. Instead, he will...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady sends depressing tweet on Super Bowl Sunday

Tom Brady basically went to the Super Bowl every other year on average during his remarkable career, and he clearly expected this season to be no different. Brady shared a screenshot from his phone hours before kickoff of the Super Bowl. It appeared to show that he had set a reminder of what time he needed to arrive at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Brady captioned the photo “Sh*t…”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Tom Brady
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady makes heartbreaking comment about 2022 Super Bowl after NFL retirement

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has publicly shared how he wishes he were working this weekend - referencing his retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the Super Bowl tournament. Tom's wife Gisele Bundchen shared a gorgeous makeover shot on social media, revealing a glossy new haircut...
NFL
Popculture

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship Through the Years

It has been over a decade and a half since actress Bridget Moynahan and NFL star Tom Brady broke up, yet some fans are still preoccupied with their relationship. Moynahan and Brady dated for just over 2 years and had one child together, so it makes sense that their lives are still intertwined. Here's a look at the romance that once dominated celebrity news.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reveals How He’s Spending Super Bowl Sunday

In just a few hours, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the Super Bowl. While the Rams and Bengals are playing for a Lombardi Trophy, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is taking the weekend off. He and his family took a trip to Costa Rica for the weekend, according to TMZ.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Costa Rican#Buccaneer#Super Bowl#Patriots#Nbc Sports Boston
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned For A Tom Brady Comeback

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year. But will the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback actually stay retired?. Not everyone is buying it. Many are starting to believe that Brady will eventually un-retire. But will he return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or play...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL legend Joe Montana makes bold prediction for Tom Brady’s retirement

The NFL’s biggest game of the year is about to take place. While everyone is preparing for Super Bowl 56, legendary quarterback Joe Montana has provided his opinion on Tom Brady’s retirement. Montana went as far as to provide a prediction on what’s in store for Brady’s future. Things could get interesting in the upcoming offseason.
NFL
Miami Herald

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may look like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. “I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
FanSided

Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will come back, but not when you think

Tom Brady’s longtime friend and teammate Rob Gronkowski thinks the GOAT will return to the NFL at some point and time. Gronk is like most of us — despite Brady’s retirement announcement, and the fact he’s 44 years old, we don’t necessarily believe that TB12 is done playing.
NFL
Page Six

Page Six

77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy