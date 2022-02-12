ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renfrow shares backstory behind viral photo: 'I had no idea how to get grapes'

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

On the latest edition of The Players Club podcast, Darien Rencher sat down with Las Vegas Raiders’ third-year receiver and former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow.

One of the highlights of the interview was Rencher asking Renfrow to share the backstory of a photo of him that went viral on social media. The photo is simply Renfrow holding a big bag of grapes.

It all started when Renfrow’s girlfriend at the time, who is now his wife, asked him to make a grocery store run for her.

“I played sports in high school,” he said. “I didn’t go to the grocery store. I didn’t do laundry. My mom took care of me.”

“I had no idea how to get grapes.”

The hilarious story continues with Renrow explaining how he basically picked individual grapes off of stocks and filled a bag.

The Insider Report

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report. After delaying his commitment a Five-star is planning to visit Clemson in early March. (...)
CLEMSON, SC
