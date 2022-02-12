ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AJ Styles reveals his future plans

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 3 days ago
One of the most important characters of the last years of WWE is undoubtedly the Phenomenal One of the WWE, AJ Styles. After having literally cut his teeth in the independent circuit and then for years in the rings of the former TNA, with AJ Styles who was one of the...

f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Women's title match, Rousey and Goldberg appear

The show-closing angle of last night's SmackDown set the stage for a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber. In last night's main event, Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sonya Deville then taunted Naomi after the match. Naomi started to beat down Deville but was attacked by Charlotte.
WWE
Fightful

Randy Orton Fell To The Floor Laughing At WWE Royal Rumble Error With Shane McMahon; More On Shane

Fightful has learned more about some of the issues surrounding Shane McMahon and the Royal Rumble, that led to him being on the outs with WWE. Fightful spoke with several people close to the WWE Royal Rumble match who uncovered some of the logic behind Shane McMahon's pitches, or lack thereof. Several sources have indicated that Shane McMahon specifically wanted to go on in a spot that would highlight him, with one even mentioning that he pitched the number one spot. However, we're told that Vince McMahon personally came along and said that he'd be making changes to the match and wouldn't be doing much of what Shane laid out.
WWE
Financial World

Mickie James: "Ronda Rousey had some problems in WWE"

Interviewed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Mickie James shared a bit about Ronda Rousey's experience when she joined WWE in 2018, obviously having a background as a mixed martial arts fighter and not as a wrestler. "I think she got into the business really fast, considering where her background comes from.
WWE
Wrestling World

A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
WWE
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey's Upcoming WWE SmackDown Segment Reportedly Required Editing

Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber coming up this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Because of the long travel schedule, WWE has already taped this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which featured a contract signing segment between the four women. Unfortunately, footage from the segment has already made its way online via fan recordings and it appears something went wrong with the interaction between Rousey and Flair.
WWE
Fightful

Lita Set To Appear On 2/14 WWE Raw

The February 14 episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape. Less than one week before she challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber, Lita is set to appear on the go-home edition of WWE Raw. Lita challenged Lynch to a match for the belt in...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Comments On Recent WWE Releases

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, WWE star The Miz was asked about WWE releasing several talents since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The Miz admitted it was tough to watch colleagues and friends get released, with him pointing specifically to long-time friend and tag team partner, John Morrison. Ultimately, however, Miz concludes that you have to do what you have to do and try to be the best star you can be for the fans.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Not Paying For Their Super Bowl Ads, Vince McMahon Reportedly Thinks Waste Of Money

WWE won't be paying anything for their two Super Bowl LVI commercials on Sunday night. Reports popped up earlier this week that two ads centered around WrestleMania 38 would be airing on Sunday, one during the pregame coverage on NBC and a 15-second spot during the game itself. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer followed up by stating the ads were actually paid for and centering around the Peacock streaming service and would only feature mentions of WrestleMania 38. He then added that Vince McMahon believes paying millions for a commercial during the Super Bowl is a waste of money.
WWE
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown recap, review: Ronda Rousey packs a punch in SmackDown return

Ronda Rousey appeared on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week to once again make her presence felt – both figuratively and literally. Welcome back to the "Highs and Lows," this time covering the 2/11/22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown featuring appearances from Rousey and Goldberg, as well Charlotte Flair defending her title in the main event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces He Is Getting Surgery

On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff informed he is going to have a minor surgery done on his finger. “I can’t extend my finger,” Bischoff said. “This other one is getting the same thing. It’s called Dupuytren’s Contracture. What it is, is on the inside of my hand is a growth of tissue that forms on the tendon that controls your fingers. I had it on this hand. I had it operated on and you can see the scars. It’s common.”
WWE
PWMania

Confirmed Matches For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The February 18 WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX was taped on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. WWE taped the episode a week early because they will be traveling to Saudi Arabia. You can click here for full spoilers from Friday’s...
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins takes a shot at Brock Lesnar

Two of the most successful and convincing WWE characters of recent years, surely respond to the names of Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, both multi-world champions of the McMahon-owned company, with the WWE Beast also being the former WWE champion, of Monday Night Raw, title sold to the Royal Rumble in the hands of his opponent Bobby Lashley.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Elimination Chamber Go-Home Build, Seth Rollins Vs. Randy Orton, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. – The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on Syfy as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
Wrestling World

Is Shane McMahon still working with WWE?

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the situation that arose backstage at the Royal Rumble, when Vince McMahon's eldest son, Shane McMahon, sent several members of the creative team into a rage, deciding for himself what was to be sent on stage in the real male brawl, with his name that was to be one of the last to remain on stage, with the Chairman's son who wanted to be the absolute protagonist of the dispute, although the company and the father himself never had big plans for him in view of Wrestlemania.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Lita, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, & More

WWEShop.com is now selling new t-shirts for AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at Randy Orton’s funniest moments in the company:. “Randy Orton is one of the most vicious Superstars in WWE...
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 14, 2022. – The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on Syfy as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go right to the...
WWE
411mania.com

AJ Styles Says He And Vince McMahon Are A Lot Alike

In an interview with Fightful, AJ Styles spoke more about his working relationship with Vince McMahon and said that the two of them are a lot alike. Here are highlights:. On learning what Vince wanted from him in WWE: “I think, not counting the Rumble, the first time he saw me in the ring, he was like, ‘Oh, man, I got plenty of guys that can do what you do.’ He told me what he needed. He needed that pit bull. I said, ‘Oh, I know that guy.’ That was someone I’ve had throughout my high school and college career. That’s who I was. So he just gave me the opportunity to really just be AJ Styles. Where before I was like, ‘Oh, he wants a babyface. What does he want?’ No, he basically wanted the guy that was in Japan and on the independent scene that developed who I was.”
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar Opens His Interview With Pat McAfee By Breaking a Table

Brock Lesnar gave an incredibly rare sit-down interview on The Pat McAfee Show this week, hyping up his match at Elimination Chamber this Saturday while talking about various aspects of his pro wrestling and MMA careers. The interview got off to a hilarious start as Lesnar (still wearing his trademark cowboy hat), accidentally broke the table in front of him as he sat down to speak. The whole incident caused everyone in the studio to burst out laughing, including "The Beast."
WWE
Wrestling World

Former WWE star reflects on Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful wrestlers of any era. On April 6, 2014, at WrestleMania 30, the Beast put an end to The Undertaker's legendary 'Streak' to collective amazement. Between April 2, 2017, and August 19, 2018, he held the Universal Championship exceeding 500...
WWE
PWMania

Miro Speaks Out On Being Released By WWE

Miro made an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the current AEW star opened up on his WWE release:. “I was so happy. Like, I kind of lost it for 30 seconds. The whole pandemic thing was happening, and we were just trying to fight for some kind of rights, you know, because it’s not right that we have to fly every week to TV in all these circumstances without anybody caring. I just didn’t think it was right. We were in a little group text that got leaked out to the office. Somebody leaked that we were doing this. It’s not even a plot. We’re just talking among ourselves. How can we bring that to the office? It leaked out that we were on it, and I think a few days later I was released. I lost it for a little bit because I was more concerned about the health and the safety protocol. I got released, but I was so happy because I knew right away that I’m going to go and do what I know I can do. I never had any doubts how good I am, and if your company doesn’t appreciate me, I’m going to go find a different company that does.”
WWE
