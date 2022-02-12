AJ Styles reveals his future plans

Miro made an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the current AEW star opened up on his WWE release:. “I was so happy. Like, I kind of lost it for 30 seconds. The whole pandemic thing was happening, and we were just trying to fight for some kind of rights, you know, because it’s not right that we have to fly every week to TV in all these circumstances without anybody caring. I just didn’t think it was right. We were in a little group text that got leaked out to the office. Somebody leaked that we were doing this. It’s not even a plot. We’re just talking among ourselves. How can we bring that to the office? It leaked out that we were on it, and I think a few days later I was released. I lost it for a little bit because I was more concerned about the health and the safety protocol. I got released, but I was so happy because I knew right away that I’m going to go and do what I know I can do. I never had any doubts how good I am, and if your company doesn’t appreciate me, I’m going to go find a different company that does.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO