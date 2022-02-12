AJ Styles reveals his future plans

In an interview with Fightful, AJ Styles spoke more about his working relationship with Vince McMahon and said that the two of them are a lot alike. Here are highlights:. On learning what Vince wanted from him in WWE: “I think, not counting the Rumble, the first time he saw me in the ring, he was like, ‘Oh, man, I got plenty of guys that can do what you do.’ He told me what he needed. He needed that pit bull. I said, ‘Oh, I know that guy.’ That was someone I’ve had throughout my high school and college career. That’s who I was. So he just gave me the opportunity to really just be AJ Styles. Where before I was like, ‘Oh, he wants a babyface. What does he want?’ No, he basically wanted the guy that was in Japan and on the independent scene that developed who I was.”
