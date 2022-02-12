ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville Police crackdown on drugs

By Scott Martin, FOX23 News
BARTLESVILLE, Okla, — The Bartlesville Police Department’s Community Impact Team is putting an emphasis on drug enforcement.

“We just got a large, weight of cocaine not long ago. Methamphetamine is a daily occurrence. We can find meth all day every day,” said K9 Officer Cody Lemmons.

The Community Impact Team consists of a sergeant, corporal, and K9 officer. They’re fighting all kinds of crime, but focus heavily on the drug problem in Bartlesville. The department says the city’s drug problem increases property crimes in the city.

One thing the department is seeing more of, pills laced with fentanyl.

“It’s the new thing we’re trying to know down,” said Sgt. Andrew Ward.

Patrol officers are also working to get drugs off the street. It’s a big mission to help keep the community safe.

“It’s full of highly motivated individual and we’re going to do what it takes to get the job done to make it safer. Our families live here so we’re going to do what we can to make it safe,” said Sgt. Ward

