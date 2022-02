As I write this, I am surrounded by over 1,071 Valentine’s Day cards written by the incredible children and families of southern New Mexico. Soon, we’ll drive these cards up to Santa Fe and deliver them to New Mexico’s policymakers. Some of the cards call on our policymakers to "have a heart" and invest in kids, particularly the Food, Farm and Hunger Initiative along with our state early childhood education budget. And, some of the cards simply thank our policymakers for their continued support of issues and funding crucial to kids and families because, undeniably, New Mexico’s Legislature has made historic strides for early childhood education in recent years.

