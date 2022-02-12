Stipulation Added To Match At WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE Raw...of sorts in January. Bliss has appeared in numerous therapy segments in which look to "cure" her from her persona over the past year-plus. Fightful has learned there were "up to ten" of these segments filmed and produced, two of which have aired on WWE programming already. We haven't been told if all of the segments will air, or if they'll double up on them in order to progress the story, as they seemed to this past week. Based on those that we spoke to, airing the skits was always the plan, and she wasn't factored in to the Royal Rumble creative.
