ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

When asked if his Olympic win counts as a victory, Xander Schauffele came back with a saucy response

By Tim Schmitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5KoK_0eCMLlfb00
Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Xander Schauffele’s easy-going persona makes him one of the most likable guys on the PGA Tour. Until you ask about the legitimacy of his Olympic gold medal as a victory, that is.

After a smooth-as-silk 65 during the second of the WM Phoenix Open, a reporter asked if Schauffele counts his victory at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan as a win. The response was a little out of character for the unflappable Californian.

“Do you count the Olympics as a win?” the former No. 8 snapped back. “I’m pretty sure I’ve gotten more recognition or attention for the Olympics and the gold medal than more than I’ve ever imagined. I think the longer that marinates, the better it gets for me.

“At first, I didn’t just because it was just new and people were telling me no. And then I kind of sat down and looked at it and I was like — hmmm, screw everybody else, like I think this is a win. So if you want to talk about PGA Tour official wins, then, yes, I’m lagging on that end, so we’ll pick up the slack.”

Although he hasn’t hoisted a trophy on the PGA Tour since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Schauffele has consistently been in the mix, and he enters the weekend in Arizona at 10 under, tied with Brooks Koepka for second and just two shots behind leader Sahith Theegala.

Leaderboard | PGA Tour Live streaming on ESPN+ | Tee times, TV info

Schauffele called Friday’s round “stress-free,” which is a term rarely associated with a place where obstreperous galleries are the norm.

He did, however, mention that one of the things he loves about TPC Scottsdale has come back to bite him thus far in 2022.

“Typically the pureness of the greens,” Schauffele said, when asked why he feels comfortable on the course, “but the putter’s kind of holding me back right now, which is kind of unfortunate. So I guess I can take that as a positive and it means I’m playing good golf overall.”

Considering his putter is typically an asset — Schauffele has finished in the top 50 in strokes gained putting in four of his five previous years on Tour — an improvement with the flat stick could mean ending a drought that’s lasted more than three years. Well, a PGA Tour drought, of course.

“It’s nice, it means you’re doing a lot of things well,” he said. “For me, it feels like I’ve been putting pretty bad, so whether it’s just not seeing it or the greens being a little bit faster I think and maybe my putting off certain memory is kind of faulting me.

“But we’ll have to clean it up if I want to win this thing.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
thegolfnewsnet.com

Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith Scudder: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6 — Scottie Scheffler is a first-time winner on the PGA Tour, taking the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona. Scheffler's wife, Meredith Scudder, has been a key part of his journey. The pair were engaged after dating since high school and have been traveling...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Sports
City
Scottsdale, AZ
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Golfer Taking His Shirt Off Today

We’re gonna go out on a limb and say Paige Spiranac had the most unique commentary regarding Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen’s antics at the WM Phoenix Open this afternoon. Higgs and Dahmen both ripped their shirt off at the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale today. If you’ve been paying attention, you know that No. 16 has been a party all weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf.com

Accountability? ‘Where is his?’ Brandel Chamblee scorches Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman, Brandel Chamblee said, wrote about accountability. To which the longtime Golf Channel analyst questioned: “Where is his?” Hoffman, Chamblee said, wrote that there were no protections for players. To which Chamblee also said: “Lord, there are so many protections.” Hoffman, Chamblee said, wrote that there is no transparency.
GOLF
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Watch: Carlos Ortiz makes another hole-in-one on 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For the second day in a row, there was an ace on the famous par-3 hole at TPC Scottsdale. The coliseum had gone seven years between aces. Francesco Molinari made a hole-in-one there, the ninth in tournament history, in 2015 before Sam Ryder made the place erupt with his Saturday afternoon ace.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods sleeps maybe 4-5 hours a night

On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz dove into Woods’ escapades with his former swing coach, Hank Haney, who recalled in great detail Woods’ ridiculous “off-day” schedule. Tiger Woods, history. "He doesn’t sleep much, he didn’t sleep maybe 4-5...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Phoenix Open#Tpc Scottsdale#The Pga Tour#Kasumigaseki Country Club#Californian#Espn
golfmagic.com

Charley Hoffman after PGA Tour rant: "I have some trash to clean up"

Charley Hoffman has taken to Instagram to claim he has "nothing but respect for the PGA Tour" despite going on the rampage late Friday night. In an extraordinary post after his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and in reference to a ruling he was not happy about on the 13th hole, Hoffman claimed there is "no accountability" on the Tour and "no protection" for the players.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Jon Rahm makes birdie then signs bride dress at Phoenix Open!

Jon Rahm drained a birdie on the 5th hole and then proceeded to sign the dress of a bride worn by a man in the gallery on day three at the WM Phoenix Open. Rahm poured home a birdie from 20 feet at the 5th hole to move to 1-under par for the round and as he trudged off the green he channeled his inner Happy Gilmore to sign the fancy dress costume worn by a man behind the ropes.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Hank Haney: "Tiger Woods, the worst player"

Hank Haney spoke to GOLF's Subpar podcast with Drew Stoltz and Colt Knost. He coached Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2010. "People speculate all the time about him, but they are guessing, I was there, I spent 150 days a year with him for six years. He was incredible, just...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Watch: Sam Ryder aces TPC Scottsdale's No. 16, sparking wild celebration from fans

You'll always remember your first ace on the PGA Tour ... especially when it comes at golf's unruliest mecca. A moment six years in the making happened during Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open when Sam Ryder stepped on the par-3 16th's tee box with over 20,000 rowdy fans in TPC Scottsdale's coliseum. Ryder hit a 54-degree wedge shot 124 yards to the green and the ball kicked directly to the left and dropped in the cup.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The New Tiger Woods Photos

Tiger Woods might not be scheduled to return to the PGA Tour anytime soon, but the 15-time major champion certainly looks physically ready to play. The legendary golfer, who is about one year removed from his serious car accident in Southern California, has played in some non-PGA Tour events, including a tournament with his son, Charlie Woods.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The WM Phoenix Open produces one champ, but two winners

SCOTTSDALE — Sahith Theegala’s eyes bulged as he trailed his ball screaming through the thin desert air. He’d escaped the cauldron of adrenaline and beer-throwing at TPC Scottsdale’s madhouse 16th hole with a dry shirt and a par, his focus now solely on winning a truly hectic golf tournament.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Scottie Scheffler. The 25-year-old Texan earned his first PGA Tour win on Sunday at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open in dramatic fashion after a three-hole playoff with Ryder Cup teammate and six-time winner Patrick Cantlay. Playing the 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale for a fourth time that day, Scheffler buried a birdie putt to get up-and-down from a fairway bunker to take home the top prize of $1,476,000. Cantlay earned $893,800.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy