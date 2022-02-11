ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2022 WM Phoenix Open Saturday tee times, TV and ESPN+ streaming info

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRH98_0eCMLju900
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is in the Arizona desert for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open this week.

PGA Tour rookie Sahith Theegala continued his good play Friday firing a 7-under 64 around TPC Scottsdale. Theegala drained a birdie putt on his last hole of the day to put an exclamation point on his round.

Last year’s WMPO champion Brooks Koepka also played well Friday, signing for six birdies and a bogey for a second consecutive 66. Koepka said earlier this week he’s embarrassed to be No. 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. If he continues to play like he is this week, he won’t be there for long.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.

Phoenix Open: Leaderboard | Crazy fans | Live streaming on ESPN+

25 years later: Those who saw it remember Tiger’s ground-shaking ace

Tee times

Hole 1

Time Players

11:44 a.m.

Harry Higgs, Matt Fitzpatrick, Keith Mitchell

11:55 a.m.

Sebastian Munoz, Rory Sabbatini, Kramer Hickok

12:06 p.m.

Cameron Young, Scott Stallings, Louis Oosthuizen

12:17 p.m.

Martin Laird, Branden Grace, Brendon Todd

12:28 p.m.

Carlos Ortiz, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

12:39 p.m.

Sam Ryder, Brian Harmon, Chris Kirk

12:50 p.m.

Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel

1:01 p.m.

Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire

1:12 p.m.

Abraham Ancer, Tom Hoge, K.H. Lee

1:23 p.m.

Max Homa, Alex Noren, J.T. Poston

1:34 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin, Talor Gooch

1:45 p.m.

Sahith Theegala, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

Hole 10

Time Players

11:44 a.m.

Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Stewart Cink

11:55 a.m.

Brice Garnett, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

12:06 p.m.

Kevin Tway, Kevin Chappell, Luke List

12:17 p.m.

Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Joseph Bramlett

12:28 p.m.

Troy Merritt, Garrick Higgo, Jordan Spieth

12:39 p.m.

Francesco Molinari, Charley Hoffman, Austin Eckroat

12:50 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen

1:01 p.m.

Hudson Swafford, Sung Kang, Brian Stuard

1:12 p.m.

Russell Knox, Matt Jones, Martin Trainer

1:23 p.m.

Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger

1:34 p.m.

Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, Feb. 12

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 12-6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

