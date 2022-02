As you complete the main story and side quests in Lost Ark, you’ll run into a number of named NPCs. Many of them will then want to spend time with you, even after you move onto future areas. This is where the rapport system comes into play, letting you increase your friendship daily to unlock new quests and rewards. In our Lost Ark Rapport System Guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know about getting close with the many characters of Lost Ark.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO