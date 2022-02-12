ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complaint against former Governor Cuomo could have him disbarred

By Liz Bishop
WRGB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State (WRGB) — The Sexual Harassment Working Group is made up of former state legislative employees who say they experienced, witnessed or reported sexual harassment by former state lawmakers and their staff. On Wednesday they filed a complaint with the state bar Attorney Grievance Committee, asking...

Penny Y
2d ago

How this man gets off with out even a slap on his hand and then wants to get back into any office makes me sick. I guess it is all about who you know. P

Reply(1)
20
charles shealy
2d ago

it is a shame,no crimanal charges were enforced.what does that say to our daughters,our wives .that this mutt can get away with gropping and trying to force himself on women.just because he is politically connected.everyone who was responsible for allowing the charges to be thrown outagainst him should be held accountable .they should all go to prison for failure to uphold the laws they swore to protect.how can we have faith in a broken system and politicians who are above the law.time they all go .time for a new goverment at all levels

Reply(2)
13
ttrigger
3d ago

All his Democratic pals on the left have dropped serious charges and he will never be brought to justice

Reply
26
