Complaint against former Governor Cuomo could have him disbarred

New York City’s mayor has tipped his hand, announcing his endorsement of current state attorney general Letitia James in her re-election bid to the office. In a statement released by James’ campaign Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams attested that she “has the courage and experience to stand up to anyone who breaks the law and harms vulnerable people, no matter how powerful they may be.” James, who led recent investigations into former president Donald Trump and disgraced ex-governor Andrew Cuomo, said in the statement that she was “running for re-election to finish the job I started.” Adams’ backing comes less than two weeks after he enjoyed a two-hour dinner with Cuomo. The former governor and his team have recently been assessing the possibility of a political comeback, according to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal. Part of the ex-governor’s action plan has allegedly been to call up political operatives and disparage James, though a spokesperson for Cuomo denied to the Journal that he was eyeing a run for her position.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO