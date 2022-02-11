School Sports Roundup: St. Mary’s girls basketball goes undefeated in CCL play

The St. Mary’s girls basketball team did something it had never done before on Friday night, finishing their Catholic Central League regular season schedule with a perfect 12-0 record after taking down rival Bishop Fenwick by a score of 66-61 at Tony Conigliaro Gymnasium.

Niya Morgen led the offensive attack for the Spartans with 22 points, while Yirsy Queliz continued her strong season with 17 points. Kellyn Preira (14 points) and Bella Owumi (12 points) also finished in double figures for the Spartans.

St. Mary’s (18-2) will play in the CCL Cup beginning Tuesday (TBD).

For Fenwick, sophomore Cecilia Kay had a big double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way.

S noenior captain Nasha Arnold notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Senior captain Emma Burke added nine points, while sophomore Ella Andrews finished with 10 rebounds.

Fenwick (10-5) plays on the road at Archbishop Williams Sunday (2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lynn Tech 37, Nashoba 30

The Tigers were led by Aliyah Volquez, who put up 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals in the win. Dayana Hios-Edwards notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Jayleen Novas added eight points and five rebounds.

Tech (13-4) travels to New Mission Tuesday (6).

Saugus 51, Salem 40

The Sachems officially locked up a spot in the upcoming state tournament with the victory Friday.

Peyton DiBiasio hit four 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 20-point night, while Fallon Millerick added 16 points. Ashleen Escobar played a great defensive game in the win.

Saugus (10-6) hosts Masconomet Monday (7).

Waltham 67, Revere 28

Revere (10-7) plays on the road at Winthrop Tuesday (7).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lynn Tech 49, Nashoba 43

Sophomore Ederick Gonzalez led the way with a big double-double for the Tigers, finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Mike Welch added 14 points, while sophomore Jayden Welch had a big night with four points and 13 rebounds.

Tech (2-11) plays on the road at Charlestown Sunday (3).

Xaverian 64, St. John’s Prep 57

The Eagles had three players finish in double figures, with Kyle Webster leading the way with 14 points. Jack Perry added 12 points, while Jacob Mercedes scored 10 points.

St. John’s Prep (6-8) travels to Methuen Sunday (12).

Marblehead 59, Peabody 55

Tyrone Countrymon led the offense for the Magicians with 14 points, while Kipp Schauder added 10 points. Ryan Commoss added 10 points from the bench, while Lucas Mouthaan added 8 points.

Marblehead (9-6) hosts Wakefield Monday (7).

Anthony Forte led the way for the Tanners with 18 points, while Colin Berube was close behind with 15 points. Luke Roan finished with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Peabody (11-6) travels to Ipswich Tuesday (5:30).

Salem 56, Saugus 38

For the Sachems, Tyrone Manderson led the way with 16 points and Mark MacEachern added six points.

Saugus (6-9) travels to Essex Tech Monday (7).

Salem (12-3) plays on the road at Winthrop Wednesday (7).

Swampscott 50, Masconomet 47 (OT)

The Big Blue extended their winning streak to 10 games with a gutsy overtime win on the road Friday night.

Swampscott (12-4) travels to Georgetown Tuesday (6:30).

Greater Lowell 63, KIPP 52

Juniors Victor Mafo and Osaru Evbenaye led the Panthers with 17 points and 15 points, respectively.

KIPP (3-10) travels to Shawsheen Saturday (2) for its fifth game in six days.

Lynn English 58, Cambridge R&L 50

English (12-3) hosts Beverly Tuesday (7).

Beverly 83, Winthrop 38

Winthrop (7-10) plays on the road at Salem Academy Monday (6).

BOYS HOCKEY

Saugus 3, Swampscott 0

The Sachems picked up a road win at Rockett Arena behind the first career shutout for goalie Matt Smith.

Chris Regnetta led the offense with one goal and one assist, while Jason Monahan and Massey Ventre each scored one goal. Jason Caron finished with two assists.

Saugus (6-8-1) travels to Masconomet Sunday (4:20).

Despite the loss, goalie Jason Bouffard notched 31 saves for the Big Blue.

Swampscott (3-12-1) hosts Oliver Ames Monday (6:30).

