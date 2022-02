Six Dukes remain after first day of district wrestling at Minden

The Virginia wrestling team (4-5, 1-3 ACC) closed out the road portion of its dual schedule on Saturday with a 30-9 win over Duke (7-9, 0-4 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Virginia picked up the win in its final ACC road dual of the season by claiming victory in eight of the 10 weight classes on the afternoon. Included in the wins were four bonus-point victories as the Cavaliers posted tech falls at 125 pounds and 197 pounds and a pair of major decisions at 141 pounds and 184 pounds.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO