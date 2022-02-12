ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok is embracing the limewash trend

By Cassie Sheets
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love a vintage look and want to...

iheart.com

New "Slugging" Nightime Routine Trend Is Going Viral On Tiktok

If you haven't heard of "Slugging" before you're not alone. It's this new trend that's going viral on Tiktok that users SWEAR helps with keeping moisture in their skin. Before they go to bed and as part of their nightly skincare routine, people are "Slugging" their faces by smearing a thick layer of vaseline in hopes to keep moisture in. It's said that when you wake up in the morning your face is shiny and enriched with moisture. Some women have moved on from Vaseline to Careve as well. Would you try slugging your face??
Indy100

'Slugging' is the newest skincare trend to take over TikTok

It sounds worse than it is. Don't worry, no slugs are involved!. If you've ever turned to TikTok for skincare or makeup advice you've probably come across 'slugging'. The skincare trend originated in South Korea but has become mainstream thanks to several dermatologists and skincare enthusiasts' videos. The K-beauty skincare...
dexerto.com

How to do TikTok’s viral ‘how a memory sounds’ trend

TikTok users are going viral by adding an echo effect to their old videos, with many saying it’s ‘how a memory sounds.’ Here’s how to try the trend out for yourself. Short-form video app TikTok has seen its fair share of viral trends over the years, and as the userbase rapidly increases, people are getting more creative with their content.
Allure

Bella Hadid Started a TikTok-Viral Jaw Highlighting Trend

After posting several photos from a friend's birthday to her Instagram on January 16, Bella Hadid surely wasn't thinking that her jaw highlight would be all over TikTok. The seventh photo in her 10-part carousel is where the model's luminous jawline glow shines through. Nearly two weeks after Hadid shared...
Democrat-Herald

This trend is taking over from painted arches on TikTok

Home design trends come and go—but the most important thing is to fill your space with things that you love. Paint is one of the more affordable ways to completely change a room, and it allows you to try new trends without blowing your budget. Painted arches might be old news now that color blocking is taking off on TikTok.
thebendmag.com

Embracing Nostalgia on Tiktok: Q&A with Morgan Bartel

Through sharing experiences of nostalgia, Morgan Bartel has found a community on TikTok where she hopes to bring people a sense of reminiscence and joy. The Corpus Christi native's. , which recently gained more than half a million followers and 10.6 million likes, is her way of connecting to others...
thelesabre.com

TikTok trend Blind Date with a Book is a smashing hit at local Barnes and Noble

Blind Date with a Book is one of the many different trends on the BookTok side of TikTok. Some might not be aware of this side of TikTok. It is a community on the app that reviews and comments on different books both newer and older belonging to all genres. It is great for fellow bookworms or those with lots of free time. A more recent trend is books being wrapped up to hide the cover, a short little summary of the book, a few quotes, and random little things that relate to the book are then used to decorate the wrapping. This is called Blind Date with a Book. It is similar to the cringy real-life dating scenario everyone seems to hate, but this is actually fun.
Allure

Reiki Won't Stop Trending on TikTok — But Does It Work?

Gen Z is trying to shift your energy through their phones, and they're mimicking a very real energy healing practice. By now, chances are high that you've fallen victim to the habit of mindlessly scrolling through TikTok for an hour (or two). Deep inside this black hole of entertainment, you might come across a variety of wellness trends from aesthetically-pleasing morning routines to healthy food recipes. One of these new Wellnesstok mainstays goes beyond visual appeal and taps into a much larger spiritual journey: the art of Reiki.
Teen Vogue

Jelly Nails Are Trending on TikTok & They Are So Easy to Do

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It is no secret that TikTok is the home base of trends. Just this year, we have seen TikTok bring back hair tinsel and white concealer, look to Bella Hadid to find inspo on how to highlight our jawlines, and much, much more. A lot of these TikTok trends are throwbacks to pay homage to the greatest decades ever, the ‘90s and '00s, but in its latest and greatest, TikTok has truly nailed a trend that isn’t totally just a throwback: jelly nails.
purewow.com

Need New Sneakers? Take Your Cue From This TikTok Trend

Now’s about the time each year when we look down at our feet and say, “huh.” Because those shiny new sneakers we got last year are suddenly looking way less than fresh. With spring on the horizon and a whole summer to follow, we turned to FashionTok to find out what this year’s biggest sneaker trends will be.
mix929.com

Bruno Mars jokes about TikTok’s “Talking to the Moon” trend while wishing Silk Sonic bandmate happy birthday

Tuesday is Anderson .Paak‘s birthday, but his Silk Sonic band mate Bruno Mars decided to use the occasion to make it all about himself instead. “Happy birthday to my bro @anderson._paak aka ‘Pee-wee On The Drums,'” Bruno wrote on Instagram, and posted a slo-mo video of himself dramatically emerging from a swimming pool while “Talking to the Moon,” from his debut album, plays.
Vice

Dystopic TikTok Trend Demands Amazon Workers Dance for Surveillance Cameras

Amazon drivers have to endure many indignities on the job. From getting stuck in the snow in their unwieldy vans, to sacrificing their safety to deliver packages during the holiday rush, to being threatened with being fired for not making Amazon’s route quotas during a labor shortage and not having places or time to pee, these drivers face pressure on all sides to get your packages to you. Now, on top of all of that, some TikTok users have been asking them to dance for their Ring camera so they can post it to social media.
