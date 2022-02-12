TikTok is embracing the limewash trend

Do you ever go through your camera roll and reminisce on old videos? TikTok's latest trend, called "how a memory sounds," turns people's videos into the illusion of a memory. The memory trend appears to have been created by TikTok user @tubwrrld, whose original video has more than 10 million views, and it's honestly pretty emotional. All you need to hop on board the trend is an old video of your choosing, some whimsical piano music layered on top, and TikTok's echo voice effect. Easy-peasy, lemon-squeezy, right? Pretty much. The whole process takes a few short minutes to do, but if you're like me, finding the perfect video to match the trend might tack on some additional time. From concerts to graduations to vacations and hundreds of videos of your pets, there are so many reasons to catalog your favorite memories under this viral idea.
