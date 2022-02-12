TikTok is embracing the limewash trend

Blind Date with a Book is one of the many different trends on the BookTok side of TikTok. Some might not be aware of this side of TikTok. It is a community on the app that reviews and comments on different books both newer and older belonging to all genres. It is great for fellow bookworms or those with lots of free time. A more recent trend is books being wrapped up to hide the cover, a short little summary of the book, a few quotes, and random little things that relate to the book are then used to decorate the wrapping. This is called Blind Date with a Book. It is similar to the cringy real-life dating scenario everyone seems to hate, but this is actually fun.

