Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 20:54:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-14 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING Light snow will continue through the late evening and overnight hours with up to an additional inch of snow accumulation possible.
Effective: 2022-02-15 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-15 06:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casper Mountain; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Southeast Johnson County Light Snow returns Tuesday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. 1 to 2 inches expected. * WHERE...Southern portions of Johnson and Fremont counties and Natrona County. * WHEN...Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to watch for snow covered and slick roads as well as rapid changes in visibility if traveling tonight.
Effective: 2022-02-15 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY FOR CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS...AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Ashley and Chicot in Arkansas. Morehouse, West Carroll, East Carroll, Richland, Madison LA, Franklin LA, Catahoula, Tensas and Concordia in Louisiana. Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada, Carroll, Montgomery, Webster, Clay, Lowndes, Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Washington, Humphreys, Holmes, Attala, Winston, Noxubee, Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo, Madison MS, Leake, Neshoba, Kemper, Warren, Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Newton, Lauderdale, Claiborne, Copiah, Simpson, Smith, Jasper, Clarke, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin MS, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest in Mississippi. * WIND...Southerly near 15 mph with gusts to near 25 mph * HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity near 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-02-14 21:57:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-15 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected between midnight and early Tuesday morning. A transition to rain or freezing rain is expected early Tuesday morning before precipitation ends midday.
Effective: 2022-02-14 21:57:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-15 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected between midnight and early Tuesday morning. A transition to rain or freezing rain is expected early Tuesday morning before precipitation ends midday.
Effective: 2022-02-14 21:57:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-15 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected between midnight and early Tuesday morning. A transition to rain or freezing rain is expected early Tuesday morning before precipitation ends midday.
Effective: 2022-02-14 21:57:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-15 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected between midnight and early Tuesday morning. A transition to rain or freezing rain is expected early Tuesday morning before precipitation ends midday.
Effective: 2022-02-15 05:57:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-15 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Very light glaze of ice. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation rates have eased. A transition to rain is expected around midday before precipitation ends.
Comments / 0