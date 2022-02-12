Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY FOR CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS...AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Ashley and Chicot in Arkansas. Morehouse, West Carroll, East Carroll, Richland, Madison LA, Franklin LA, Catahoula, Tensas and Concordia in Louisiana. Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada, Carroll, Montgomery, Webster, Clay, Lowndes, Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Washington, Humphreys, Holmes, Attala, Winston, Noxubee, Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo, Madison MS, Leake, Neshoba, Kemper, Warren, Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Newton, Lauderdale, Claiborne, Copiah, Simpson, Smith, Jasper, Clarke, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin MS, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest in Mississippi. * WIND...Southerly near 15 mph with gusts to near 25 mph * HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity near 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

