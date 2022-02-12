New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer Announces Steps To Combat Rising Costs, Supply Chain Issues

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With consumers feeling the financial squeeze, New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer announced steps to combat rising costs and supply chain issues.

Last week, the House passed the Make It In America Act.

Lawmakers say it will help boost domestic manufacturing, ease the COVID-driven supply chain challenges and help get prices down.

“That’s what this is all about. That’s what affordability is about, working day and night to make life easier for our families, to make sure that they can afford what they need, put food on the table, put clothes on their kids and make sure, of course, they can afford their prescription drugs and child care,” Gottheimer said.

Gottheimer says he also called on President Joe Biden to activate the National Guard to unload ships at our ports and help move goods.