ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Mayor Eric Adams, City Leaders Announce Raises For Ride Share Drivers

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omE3B_0eCMK0ds00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 100,000 Uber , Lyft and Via drivers are getting a raise.

They joined Mayor Eric Adams and other city leaders Friday to announce the increase that amounts to an extra $3,800 a year on average.

It’s part of a 2018 law that requires the city to adjust the minimum earnings for ride share drivers based on inflation. Last year, however, the city failed to provide the pay increase.

The Taxi Workers Alliance sent a legal demand letter to the Taxi and Limousine Commission, leading to Friday’s announcement.

“It’s unfortunate. They deliver the Uber Eats, they deliver so many things and foods to people, and they cannot afford that same food because of the pay that they are making,” Adams said.

The raise does not apply to taxi drivers, who are governed by different rules.

It’s unclear if ride share companies will pass the cost on to customers.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

The Problem With NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ War on Drill Rap

Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams fired his first salvo in the ongoing war on drill music in the city. The former NYPD officer told a group of reporters that his son, a Roc Nation employee, showed him some drill videos and “it was alarming.” He was so distraught that he announced plans to ask social media platforms to ban the videos, speaking to their supposed “civic and corporate responsibility” to censor art.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

‘It’s the same Albany’: Mayor Eric Adams makes his case at the Capitol

Eric Adams said he hadn’t stepped foot in the state Capitol since 2013, when he wrapped up his seven-year stint in the Senate, representing central Brooklyn. But during his return visit to Albany on Monday – his first as mayor of New York City – Adams insisted he didn’t forget how things worked there.
ALBANY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Cites Killing Of Woman In Chinatown In Plea To Albany Lawmakers To Tweak Bail Reform Laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Eric Adams made his first trip to Albany on Monday as mayor and pushed for bail reform, citing the most recent crime, the murder of a 35-year-old woman of Asian descent. CBS2’s Marcia Kramer was in the state capital as the mayor tried to use his experience as a state senator to win support for his initiatives. You had to be fleet of foot to keep up with Adams as he raced around the capital to meet with the lawmakers he needs to approve many of his asks. He wants both money and changes to the criminal justice laws....
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
mixmag.net

New York City Mayor Eric Adams asks for clamp down on drill from social media companies

The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams is asking social media companies to ban drill music as he sees a link between the genre and gun violence. “We pulled Trump off Twitter, because of what he was spewing. Yet we’re allowing music, displaying of guns, violence. We’re allowing it to stay on these sites,” Adams said in a press conference.
HOMELESS
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Relaunches $100 COVID Vaccine Incentive, Supreme Court Upholds Mandate For New York City Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of New York City municipal workers stand to lose their jobs after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request from a group of teachers to overturn the city’s COVID vaccine mandate. In order to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Mayor Eric Adams has relaunched an initiative offering $100 to any New Yorker who gets vaccinated at a city-run site before the end of February, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday. Friday was the deadline for workers to show proof of vaccination or face termination. Unvaccinated city workers rallied in front of City Hall in a last ditch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Sounds Off On Recent Antisemitic Attacks: ‘We Won’t Let This Vicious Hatred Go Unanswered In Our City’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating several antisemitic incidents that happened over the weekend. New footage released Sunday night shows the suspects police are looking for in two cases in Flatbush, Brooklyn. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner spoke with some residents who said the suspects were taking videos of the targeted victims. READ MORE: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating Antisemitic Attack And Vandalism In Brooklyn Surveillance video taken Friday at around 11:35 p.m. on Avenue L near East 32nd Street shows someone in a hoodie menacing a 22-year-old Jewish man before police say the suspect slapped him in the face, knocking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Voices Concern About ‘Alarming’ Drill Music

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is speaking out against drill music. During a press conference on Friday, Adams expressed his concern for the Brooklyn drill scene, linking it to gun violence, and urging social media companies to remove material related to the “alarming” rap subgenre from their platforms.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Via#The Taxi Workers Alliance
NME

New York City mayor Eric Adams likens drill music to Trump tweets

New York City mayor Eric Adams has called for the removal of drill videos from social media, likening the music to Donald Trump tweets. In a press conference yesterday (February 11), Adams said he was sent a number of drill videos by his son, which he called “alarming,” adding: “We pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing. Yet we are allowing music, displaying of guns, violence, we’re allowing it to stay on these sites.”
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants Crackdown on Drill Rap After Killings

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on social media platforms to purge drill rap—a subgenre known for its violent diss tracks—after the deaths of two young rappers: 22-year-old Tahjay Dobson (who performed as Tdott Woo) and 18-year-old Jayquan McKenley (aka CHII WVTTZ). Complex reports that some local DJ’s have responded to Dobson and McKenley’s deaths by vowing not to play drill rap, or at least songs that threaten artists by name, drawing criticism from some, including rapper Fivio Foreign, who claim the music is not the issue. At a press conference, Adams vowed to gather social media companies together, “sit down with them and state that, ‘You have a civic and corporate responsibility.’ I mean, we pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing, yet we are allowing... displaying of guns, violence—we are allowing it to stay on these sites because look at the victims.” Adams also plans to hold a meeting with high-profile artists in the subgenre.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

New York Mayor Eric Adams Wants Platforms To Ban Drill Music

The New York Drill scene has been on the come up as more artists have gained visibility. As a global fanbase tunes in to emerging artists, New York City officials have complained that Drill music has contributed to ongoing violence and tensions in the streets. We have reported on several artists in the Big Apple losing their lives to gun violence, but Fivio Foreign recently spoke out to say Drill isn't to blame.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Village Voice

Can New Mayor Eric Adams Fix Homelessness in NYC?

During his first week as mayor of New York City, Eric Adams arrived at the cavernous Fulton Street subway station, in Manhattan. Standing with Governor Kathy Hochul, Adams vowed to address a growing challenge for the city in the pandemic era—the growing number of homeless taking refuge on subway platforms and trains. The plan was a new version of what had already been attempted under prior administrations. Hochul, who became governor last August after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, said the state would pay for dozens of new social workers to help the homeless get into shelters. Adams, boosting the initiative, added that more police would patrol subway cars and stations to attempt to defuse potentially violent situations. “It’s about building trust. When you build that trust and provide the wraparound services, you can actually have a better chance of taking them off the streets,” explained Adams. “These are people who are living on the streets and the subway system, and just have a lack of trust in the system.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Emotional Mayor Eric Adams Demands New Yorkers Do More To Help Young People Avoid Falling Victim To Gun Violence

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the pandemic of gun violence becoming the tragic focal point of his first days in office, Mayor Eric Adams is challenging both his administration and the city’s religious leaders to find ways to prevent the city’s youth from becoming the trigger pullers of tomorrow. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor gave two mesmerizing speeches Thursday, including one lamenting the recent death of an 18-year-old whose killing galvanized hizzoner to action. Jayquan McKenley was killed early Sunday morning at the intersection of Greene and Lewis avenues in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. WATCH: Mayor Eric Adams Addresses Gun...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Presented With Social Justice Reform Recommendations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city’s top civil rights activists are challenging Mayor Eric Adams‘ commitment to social justice reform. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday, they want everything from more public restrooms to a commission to investigate Rikers Island. Web Extra: Read The Report (.pdf) Surveillance video shows so-called “fight night” at Rikers. A gang leader taps two inmates to go at it. The video shows a shirtless man getting hyped up before entering the cell. It’s just one of many problems at Rikers: There’s overcrowding, staffing shortages, allegations of corruption, and on and on. “Rikers is a mess,” said Norman Seigel of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he will live on $10 a day diet

NEW YORK - While announcing the expansion of a healthy eating initiative, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday he would lead the way by spending no more than $10 a day to eat healthily. "In a few weeks, I'm going to have Rachel (Atcheson) put through a program where I'm going...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

New York City Faces Rise in Crime as Mayor Eric Adams Takes Office

New York City is not only dealing with the ongoing pandemic, it’s also facing a surge in crime. President Biden recently traveled to New York to meet with the city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, to discuss the rise in crime and gun violence. The president praised Mayor Adams' crimefighting agenda and unveiled a new federal initiative to curb the flow of illegal weapons from the south. Josefa Velásquez, Senior Reporter for THE CITY, joined Cheddar's Fast Forward to talk about how the mayor is battling this increase in crime in his first weeks in office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC’s ‘First Vegan Mayor’ Eric Adams Reportedly Eats Fish

Eric Adams has been described countless times as New York City’s first vegan mayor—but now it appears that may not be exactly true. Politico reports that an employee of Osteria La Baia, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan, says the cop-turned-pol typically orders fish when he visits. And an anonymous staffer admitted: “He’s not a vegan, he’s a pescatarian.” Adams almost always refers to his diet regimen as “plant-based”—and says it reversed his diabetes—but it doesn’t appear he has done anything to correct the headlines or news stories that refer to him as “vegan.” Adams has also credited his diet for his view on animal rights. “I started to see that when you’re eating the soul of a living being, you are also internalizing all the trauma...I just knew I didn’t want to be part of that traumatization,” he said in December. Except, apparently, when it comes to fish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy