Mayor Eric Adams, City Leaders Announce Raises For Ride Share Drivers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 100,000 Uber , Lyft and Via drivers are getting a raise.

They joined Mayor Eric Adams and other city leaders Friday to announce the increase that amounts to an extra $3,800 a year on average.

It’s part of a 2018 law that requires the city to adjust the minimum earnings for ride share drivers based on inflation. Last year, however, the city failed to provide the pay increase.

The Taxi Workers Alliance sent a legal demand letter to the Taxi and Limousine Commission, leading to Friday’s announcement.

“It’s unfortunate. They deliver the Uber Eats, they deliver so many things and foods to people, and they cannot afford that same food because of the pay that they are making,” Adams said.

The raise does not apply to taxi drivers, who are governed by different rules.

It’s unclear if ride share companies will pass the cost on to customers.