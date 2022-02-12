Queensboro Bridge Lane Closures Begin For 2-Year Repair Project

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several lanes on the Queensboro Bridge have been shut down to begin a two-year repair project.

The closures started 9 p.m. Friday.

Both Queens -bound lanes on the bridge’s upper level will be closed overnight.

On Monday, one Manhattan-bound lane on the upper level will be closed, and the second Manhattan-bound lane will be closed during off-peak hours.

To help traffic during the off-peak closures, one of the existing Queens-bound lanes on the upper level will be reversed for traffic heading into Manhattan .