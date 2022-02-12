ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensboro Bridge Lane Closures Begin For 2-Year Repair Project

By CBSNewYork Team
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several lanes on the Queensboro Bridge have been shut down to begin a two-year repair project.

The closures started 9 p.m. Friday.

Both Queens -bound lanes on the bridge’s upper level will be closed overnight.

On Monday, one Manhattan-bound lane on the upper level will be closed, and the second Manhattan-bound lane will be closed during off-peak hours.

To help traffic during the off-peak closures, one of the existing Queens-bound lanes on the upper level will be reversed for traffic heading into Manhattan .

MTA Unveils Bicycle Storage Units For Riders At Grand Central Terminal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is trying to make Grand Central Terminal more bicycle-friendly. Bike storage units were unveiled Thursday. Riders can find the smartphone-controlled pod at the former taxiway on 43rd Street. The MTA hopes this encourages commuters to ride their bikes to their train stations. “This is the time to talk seriously and think seriously about micro-mobility, that last mile connection that makes it possible for so many people to take full advantage of our mass transit system,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. The pilot program could expand to other Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road stations.
Furious Chinatown Residents Flood Public Hearing On Plans For New Homeless Shelter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chinatown residents sounded off Friday during a heated community meeting over the city’s plans to open a homeless shelter. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, some people fear the shelter will lead to a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Furor erupted inside the public hearing in Chinatown with hundreds of residents inside and hundreds more locked out. “You are killing our people. You are killing our business. You are killing our livelihood,” resident Mary Wang said. The issue at hand — a homeless shelter that the city plans to open next year on East Broadway by Forsythe Street. Residents say it...
Long Island Rail Road President Phil Eng Announces Resignation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Phil Eng has resigned as president of the Long Island Rail Road. Eng, whose resignation was announced Thursday, has been at the helm of the commuter line since 2018 and has been guiding it through the pandemic. As he steps down, Metro-North Railroad President Cathy Rinaldi will step up. The MTA says she will also serve as the interim president of the LIRR.
Mask Mandate For New York Businesses Expires, But Remains In Place For Schools And Mass Transit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Effective Thursday, masks are no longer required inside businesses around New York, but Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the mask mandate will remain in place for schools. COVID-19 cases have been declining since Jan. 9. The latest data showed fewer than 35 cases per 100,000 people, the lowest amount in two months. As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported, New Yorkers said losing their masks is like a breath of fresh air. “Definitely over the mask situation, definitely over it. I hate it,” said Carson Hernandez of Middle Village, Queens. “It is about time. We need to return to some sort of...
