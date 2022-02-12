Stranger Punches Korean Diplomat In Face In Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A diplomat from Korea is recovering after being punched in the face by a stranger in Midtown .

Police say no words were exchanged and the attack is not being investigated as a hate crime.

Friday, lawmakers and community leaders again called for an end to anti-Asian violence.

“This ain’t a game. This is not something you play around with, going around in the streets of New York attacking Asian Americans. We will not stand for it,” Sen. John Liu said.

The group wants the state legislature to expand education curriculum of the Asian-American experience and history, and add more resources for those with mental health issues and people experiencing homelessness.