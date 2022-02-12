Letecia Stauch Changes Plea In Murder Trial Of Stepson Gannon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman accused of killing her stepson has changed her plea. Letecia Stauch had submitted a not guilty plea last fall with her trial expected to start later this spring.

Eleven-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported as a runaway by Letecia Stauch in January 2020. That was soon changed to a missing person’s case.

Letecia Stauch changed her not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. Her defense mentioned concerns with her mental health. Now she will go to the state mental health facility in Pueblo for an evaluation.

After he was reported missing, a series of massive searches took place in hopes of finding Gannon. Two months later his body was found. Not in Colorado, but in a suitcase in Florida. In the preliminary hearing, it was revealed he had been shot, beaten, stabbed and slashed.

GPS tracking showed Letecia had driven to Pensacola where the suitcase was dumped. A judge had determined there is enough evidence by the prosecution for her to stand trial for first-degree murder.

She remains in custody without bond.