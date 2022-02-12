ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Newton’s Brother, Caylin, Is Transferring: Fans React

 3 days ago
Cam Newton’s younger brother will be playing at a new school in 2022. Caylin Newton, the younger brother of the NFL quarterback and former league MVP, announced on social media that he’s transferring out of Auburn. The former Howard quarterback and Auburn wide receiver announced that...

