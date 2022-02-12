Springfield completes league play unbeaten; Brungard leads with 26

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield closes out its MVAC Scarlet Tier slate with a perfect 14-0 record after downing McDonald on the road, 65-17. Beau Brungard led the way with 26 points.

For the Tigers, Jake Joyce and Alex Rothwell also finished in double figures with 14 and 12 points respectively.

From a defensive standpoint, 14 of the Tigers’ opponents have failed to score 50 points in a game.

The Tigers (20-0) are set to finish the regular season with games at Girard and LaBrae next week.

Nolan Agler led the Blue Devils with nine points.

McDonald fell to 5-9 in the league. The Blue Devils finish out the schedule with games against Lakeview and Struthers next week.

