Springfield completes league play unbeaten; Brungard leads with 26
McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield closes out its MVAC Scarlet Tier slate with a perfect 14-0 record after downing McDonald on the road, 65-17. Beau Brungard led the way with 26 points.
For the Tigers, Jake Joyce and Alex Rothwell also finished in double figures with 14 and 12 points respectively.Siefke posts 28; Lisbon snaps losing skid
From a defensive standpoint, 14 of the Tigers’ opponents have failed to score 50 points in a game.
The Tigers (20-0) are set to finish the regular season with games at Girard and LaBrae next week.
Nolan Agler led the Blue Devils with nine points.Balanced scoring attack lifts South Range by Niles
McDonald fell to 5-9 in the league. The Blue Devils finish out the schedule with games against Lakeview and Struthers next week.
